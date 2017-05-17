Street brawl turns bloody

Photo: CTV

A road rage incident turned bloody in East Vancouver, Tuesday.

About 4 p.m., police received reports of a group of people fighting with weapons near East 51st Avenue and Inverness Street.

At least one man was seen covered in blood, and a baseball bat was lying on the ground as police taped off and searched the area.

Four men and one woman were released without charges. Two other men were arrested and taken to jail, but later released.

One man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

– with files from CTV Vancouver