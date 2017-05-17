More evacs on Nicola

Photo: UNIB

The Upper Nicola Indian Band issued a second evacuation order Tuesday night for seven homes, due to continued flooding of Nicola Lake and area creeks.

Emergency Social Services is providing shelter and food for the evacuees.

Meanwhile, another 28 homes and four RV parks, affecting 102 residents, remain under evacuation alert.

Band Chief Harvey McLeod enacted an emergency plan on May 6 in response to the situation.

Flooding and high-water risks were identified on the Upper Nicola Reserve No. 1, Reserve No. 2 at Nicola Lake, on Hamilton Creek and at Reserve No. 3 at Douglas Lake.

An evacuation order for an additional 11 homes also remains in effect.

Water levels are expected to continue rising, the band warns.