Deadly crash on Lougheed

Photo: CTV

A crash on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge claimed the life of one person overnight when a vehicle lost control and crashed into a hydro pole.

The driver was killed in the impact.

Power was knocked out in the neighbourhood, and is expected to be back on later this morning.

A second car crashed into the debris of the first collision a short time later.

The highway was closed overnight as police investigated, but reopened to a single lane in each direction this morning.

– with files from CTV Vancouver