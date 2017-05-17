41299

BC  

Deadly crash on Lougheed

- | Story: 197247

A crash on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge claimed the life of one person overnight when a vehicle lost control and crashed into a hydro pole.

The driver was killed in the impact.

Power was knocked out in the neighbourhood, and is expected to be back on later this morning.

A second car crashed into the debris of the first collision a short time later. 

The highway was closed overnight as police investigated, but reopened to a single lane in each direction this morning.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
38398
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40931
39625
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41357


Weird Wednesday – May 17, 2017

Galleries
Things that shouldn’t exist and more await in this weeks Weird Wednesday!
Weird Wednesday – May 17, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Cruise through the rest of the strangeness!
This is what the trailer of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ would look like if it came out in 1983
Must Watch
A fake 1983 trailer of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has...
Bill Cosby: ‘My sexual assault scandal is race-related’
Showbiz
Some of Bill Cosby's sexual assault accusers are attacking...
The world’s first skydive jump from a flying drone
Must Watch
After inventing a drone able to support heavy weights, Latvian...

39653