Two men went toe to toe in a road rage slugfest caught on camera in Saanich, Tuesday.

The incident stopped traffic in the Vancouver Island community and stunned onlookers.

Police received multiple 911 calls about the fight outside Stanch Plaza about 12:30 p.m.

A Facebook post shows a man who appears to be a senior and another in his thirties trade blows before other motorists break them up.

“Both men were agitated at something that had occurred on the roadway. They pulled into the parking lot and engaged with one another and then started a fight,” Saanich police told CTV.

Both men gave two different accounts of what started the brawl.

It doesn't appear either man suffered any injuries, and charges are unlikely.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

