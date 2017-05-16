Salish Orca's first run

Photo: CTV The Salish Orca leaves Comox on Tuesday morning.

BC Ferries has welcomed its newest vessel, Salish Orca, into service on the Comox-Powell River route.

Salish Orca is the first of three new Salish Class vessels that are capable of operating on either natural gas or ultra-low sulphur marine diesel.

BC Ferries says using natural gas will result in the reduction of about nine-thousand metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year, which is equal to taking about 1,900 passenger vehicles off the road.

The Salish Orca offers passengers a gift shop, a cafe, a children's play area, an open sundeck, a pets area and elevators.