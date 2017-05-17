A shocking reminder

42377
Police in Abbotsford, are doing all they can to discourage people from driving drunk.

They marked Canada Road Safety Week by posting a graphic video showing a drunk driver mowing down six young people.

The security-camera video from 2015 shows a car recklessly driving into a group of people walking at a marked crosswalk and then hitting a pickup head on.

Const. Ian MacDonald says the speeding driver failed to stop at a red light and was convicted of impaired driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

He said everyone involved in the crash was aged 20 or under and that, miraculously, only one person was hospitalized for injuries.

MacDonald says the pedestrians gave permission for the video to be used and hope it will motivate others to make better choices.

