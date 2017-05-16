SPCA seizes 59 cats

Photo: BCSPCA

A resident of Chase could be facing animal cruelty charges after 59 cats were seized by the SPCA.

The 47 adult cats and 12 kittens were being kept in an outdoor camper and a travel trailer and were suffering from a wide variety of medical issues.

“The cats were being kept in a filthy environment, with feces everywhere and high levels of ammonia from the urine,” said Kathy Woodward, senior animal protection officer for the BC SPCA.

“There was dense mould in the trailer and camper and the animals did not have access to food or water.”

Woodward said the cats were thin and dehydrated and were suffering from eye infections, trauma and other issues.

The adult cats are currently being assessed and treated at BC SPCA branches in the Okanagan and Kootenays and the emaciated kittens are currently under veterinary care.

The SPCA will be recommending charges of animal cruelty in the case.