City owls in jeopardy

One of Canada's largest populations of barn owls may be more aptly named bridge or overpass owls because they're losing normal roosting spaces and struggling to adapt to urbanization, a new study says.

It was based on owls around Metro Vancouver and found that habitat loss, road deaths and rodent poison have a lethal impact on the birds.

Wildlife biologist and lead researcher Sofi Hindmarch said the owls were seen to be dependant on hunting along grass growing next to highways.

Barn owls' hunting behaviour usually involves flying within a metre of the ground, making them especially vulnerable to being hit by vehicles, said the study contracted by Environment Canada and published in the journal Landscape and Urban Planning.

Most of Canada's barn owl population is found in British Columbia's Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley.

The research was conducted between 2010 and 2014, when 11 adult barn owls were radio tagged. It didn't take long for researchers to learn that the owls faced certain dangers in urban settings.

"One female was reported dead two weeks after being radio tagged, likely the victim of a vehicle collision," the report said.

In the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley, where blueberries and greenhouse-grown vegetables are the region's fastest-growing crops, the birds' grassland habitats are disappearing.