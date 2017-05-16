42236
39499

BC  

No more captive whales

- | Story: 197136

A bylaw banning whales, dolphins and porpoises in captivity has been approved by Vancouver's park board.

The board voted 6 to 1 in favour of approving the bylaw at a meeting Monday night, while hundreds of protesters gathered outside to loudly voice their opposition to the ban.

The bylaw goes into effect immediately, preventing the Vancouver Aquarium from bringing new cetaceans to its facility in Stanley Park.

Park board commissioner Catherine Evans said the bylaw allows Vancouver to "catch up" in terms of the ethical treatment of animals.

"It's not only can you do this, but should you do this," she said. "And so, I think, yes we can keep cetaceans in captivity ... but I think we have reached the point now where we know that we shouldn't where there are other options."

But John Nightingale, the aquarium's president and CEO, said in a statement Monday night that the move will force rescuers to euthanize animals that can't be released back into the wild.

"There are no other long-term homes or options in Canada for rescued, non-releasable cetaceans," he said.

Debate over the future of whales, dolphins and porpoises at the facility has been simmering for several years, but heated up last fall when two belugas died at the aquarium after being exposed to an unidentified toxin.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC News

BC
40931
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41381
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41357


When you’re bored on a plane

Must Watch
It can be excruciating waiting around for your plane to finally take off. This guy did something to alleviate some of that...
Game of Thrones offshoots will be prequels with all-new characters
Showbiz
Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin’s new offshoot...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017
Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...

41796
39499