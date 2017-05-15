School seeks to ban phones

Photo: Contributed

A Victoria middle school wants to ban cellphones.

A letter sent to parents at Central Middle School states that next school year, students will no longer be allowed to bring cellphones or internet-connected devices to school.

“As educators, we are confident it will bring improvement to our students’ school experience," the letter reads.

Principal Christopher Macintosh says students can currently bring devices to school, but must leave them in lockers.

“What we found ... is that many of the students were not able to manage their access to the phones, and it was just becoming too tempting for them to use it at other times while they’re in the building,” he told CTV.

Under the new policy, kids would have to leave phones at home, unless they are on an exempt list for special communication needs.

“I think it’s good, it keeps the kids focused on their work, and it’s hard enough at home to get them off their devices and doing their work and helping out, just being engaged,” said one mother.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island