41717
37404

BC  

School seeks to ban phones

- | Story: 197134

A Victoria middle school wants to ban cellphones.

A letter sent to parents at Central Middle School states that next school year, students will no longer be allowed to bring cellphones or internet-connected devices to school.

“As educators, we are confident it will bring improvement to our students’ school experience," the letter reads.

Principal Christopher Macintosh says students can currently bring devices to school, but must leave them in lockers.

“What we found ... is that many of the students were not able to manage their access to the phones, and it was just becoming too tempting for them to use it at other times while they’re in the building,” he told CTV. 

Under the new policy, kids would have to leave phones at home, unless they are on an exempt list for special communication needs.

“I think it’s good, it keeps the kids focused on their work, and it’s hard enough at home to get them off their devices and doing their work and helping out, just being engaged,” said one mother.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41274
42052
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39834


Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest ever ski jump untitled untitled Goalie thanks his goal posts King...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...
Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness
Music
Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her...
Ball pit fun
Must Watch
This is some serious commitment getting your dog an actual ball...

39260