Hardhat sting nabs drivers

Police went undercover in construction gear Monday to bust distracted drivers in downtown Vancouver.

Officers wore orange safety vests and hardhats at a worksite by the Burrard Bridge.

It was part of a provincewide “cone zone” campaign aimed at worker safety.

According to WorkSafeBC, 15 roadside workers were killed and 229 were injured after being struck by vehicles between 2007 and 2016.

Fines for distracted driving jumped to $368 last year, plus penalty points and a $175 premium to ICBC.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

