Orphan cougar dies at zoo

An orphaned cougar cub found on the streets of Courtenay has died at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

Conservation officers tranquilized the cub last month after it was spotted wandering downtown in the Vancouver Island community.

It was transferred to the Aldergrove zoo for possible permanent placement.

But, “her health rapidly declined late last week and ultimately saw her passing early Friday morning,” the zoo said. “Initial examination revealed long-standing accumulation of fluid in the chest as the probable cause, however final necropsy results are pending.”

