41717

BC  

Orphan cougar dies at zoo

- | Story: 197103

An orphaned cougar cub found on the streets of Courtenay has died at the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

Conservation officers tranquilized the cub last month after it was spotted wandering downtown in the Vancouver Island community.

It was transferred to the Aldergrove zoo for possible permanent placement.

But, “her health rapidly declined late last week and ultimately saw her passing early Friday morning,” the zoo said. “Initial examination revealed long-standing accumulation of fluid in the chest as the probable cause, however final necropsy results are pending.”

– with filers from CTV Vancouver Island

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42057
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41809
40234
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39834


Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest ever ski jump untitled untitled Goalie thanks his goal posts King...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...
Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness
Music
Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her...
Ball pit fun
Must Watch
This is some serious commitment getting your dog an actual ball...

41465
39499