Snow expected on highways

Motorists heading over the interior highway passes tonight are being warned about possible snow.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector and Hope to Princeton highways.

“Snow levels will lower this evening to near 1,000 metres with snow developing across the highway passes,” the alert states. “Snowfall totals remain uncertain as warmer road surface temperatures will allow some of the snow to melt.”

Snowfall totals of 2 to 10 cm are possible by Tuesday afternoon, when the freezing level will climb to 1,500 metres, allowing snow to change to rain.

Drivers should check conditions on DriveBC before heading out.

