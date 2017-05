Photo: CTV

Police in a suburb of Victoria shot and killed a cougar when it came near a school Sunday night.

The cougar was spotted about 9 p.m. by a mother walking with her children in Esquimalt.

It was seen again only 200 metres from Rockheights Middle School.

Conservation officers say relocating the animal wasn’t an option.

The cougar was killed with a single shot, said police, who called it “a sad, but necessary duty.”

