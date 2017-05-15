41717

Rising here, receding there

Receding levels in some B.C. waterways mean the flood threat has been downgraded for parts of the Southern Interior and northwestern B.C.

The River Forecast Centre says flood watches are now down to high streamflow advisories for the Nicola River near Merritt and for the Salmon River in the Shuswap.

High streamflow advisories have also ended for the Kettle River in the Boundary region and the Bulkley River and its feeders around Houston, Telkwa and Smithers in Northwestern B.C.

But, in the northeastern part of the province, a flood warning remains in place for the Beatton River, and flood watches are still in effect for the Moberly, Halfway and parts of the Peace rivers, although Environment Canada forecasts an end to showers by Wednesday.

Near Kelowna, attention is shifting to the level of Okanagan Lake, which the Central Okanagan Regional District says is sitting just 35 centimetres below the flood mark, with much of the heavy snowpack still unmelted.

