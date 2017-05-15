42371
41735

BC  

Water restrictions already?

- | Story: 197078

Lawn watering restrictions are now in effect across Metro Vancouver despite a soggy spring.

The regional district says the restrictions are aimed at conserving drinking water during the driest part of the year and will remain in effect until Oct. 15.

Residential lawn watering is permitted three days per week, with even-numbered addresses watering on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m., and odd-numbered addresses watering Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday over the same five-hour period.

Lawn watering is the first stage of what could be escalating restrictions under Metro Vancouver's plan to deal with possible water shortages.

The plan was reviewed after a severe drought in 2015, and a release from the regional district says proposed changes are currently being considered for the spring of 2018.

City of North Vancouver Mayor and Metro Vancouver Utilities Committee chairman Darrell Mussatto says a wetter-than-average spring is not an excuse to waste water and that early watering restrictions are a way to conserve the resource.

"These regulations are in place to help residents develop long-term habits for drier years," he says.

Lawn watering outside the designated periods is regulated separately by each of Metro Vancouver's 24 local authorities, but violators in Vancouver could face fines of up to $250.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
42139
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
38398
42052
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017

Galleries
Fly through this weeks best gifs from the sports world! Longest ever ski jump untitled untitled Goalie thanks his goal posts King...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 15, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Some of these pitchers in baseball should be labelled as NSFW.
This teething baby hippo will melt away your troubles
Must Watch
Meet Fiona, a baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo. She very much...
Katy Perry reflects on life changes in new album Witness
Music
Katy Perry reflects on the "changes" happening in her...
Ball pit fun
Must Watch
This is some serious commitment getting your dog an actual ball...

39653