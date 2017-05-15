Baby owl rarest in Canada

Photo: FWCP

Bird lovers' feathers are aflutter over a baby owl webcam recently set up near Langley.

There are estimated to be fewer than 20 northern spotted owls left in the wild in Canada, but now anyone with an internet connection can watch the breeding pair and their new chick.

The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program and Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program are hosting the owl cam at fwcp.ca.

“This web camera will showcase Canada’s most endangered owl as a breeding pair nest and raise this chick in May and June,” said spokesperson Karen McKeogh. “The camera is situated right over the nest – a hollowed out stump – giving us some great images. And this is the first time we have broadcast images of a nest, so we are excited to share what we see with others.”

The breeding program started in 2007 with a goal to restore the wild population to over 200 adult owls by releasing up to 20 juveniles per year over the next 10 to 15 years.

The FWCP is a partnership between BC Hydro, the province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations and public stakeholders to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife impacted by BC Hydro dams.

The first of the owls is expected to be released into the Bridge-Seton watershed near Lillooet in 2018.

The peak times for seeing activity on the nest is between 8 and 11 a.m., and 6 and 10 p.m., when the birds are fed.