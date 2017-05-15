Vote on whale ban

Photo: CTV Vancouver

Vancouver Park Board commissioners are bracing for a vote tonight that could decide the future of the Vancouver Aquarium.

The board is considering a bylaw that would ban whales and dolphins from display, but aquarium staff say if the bylaw is taken on, it could have a much bigger reach.

They say it would force them to euthanize sick or injured cetaceans that have to be cared for at aquarium facilities.

If the amendments get approved on Monday night they will go into effect immediately.

But Park Board chair Michael Wiebe says when it comes to rescues, cetaceans are best treated in their natural habitats.

– with files from CTV Vancouver