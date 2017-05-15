Out of this world

Photo: Christian Sasse Christian Sasse’s composite of Milky Way photos got a Twitter shout-out from scientist Brian Cox.

Surrey native, Christian Sasse posted a picture on Twitter Wednesday that went viral.

The longtime photography enthusiast tweeted the picture in question at English scientist and television host Brian Cox, who took a liking to it and shared it with his more than 2.5 million followers.

“I got shocked when I woke up the next morning and I opened my twitter and it was ringing like crazy,” Sasse said. “Every second a new tweet was coming in.”

The photo in question is actually a series of photos, each one overlaid on top of the previous one to track the passage of stars across the night sky.

Sasse took the pictures that made up the composite on his recent trip to Australia, where he drove to the Australian Astronomical Observatory in a van for a chance at an unobstructed view of our galaxy.

-with files from CTV Vancouver