Traffic control deadly work

New data from WorkSafeBC shows 15 roadside workers have been killed and 229 injured when they were hit by vehicles while on the job over the past decade.

The agency says 66 per cent of those workers were in construction, including 124 who worked in traffic control or as flag persons.

The numbers include one worker who died and 21 others who were injured after being hit by vehicles at work sites across B.C. last year.

The new statistics from WorkSafeBC come as the agency kicks off an annual safety campaign aimed at protecting roadside workers.

As part of the campaign, police in Vancouver will conduct an "enforcement blitz" Monday morning, checking for motorists who are using cell phones, speeding or driving aggressively near a work site.

Trina Pollard, WorkSafeBC's manager of industry and labour services, says the campaign is about getting drivers to slow down, pay attention to roadside workers and follow the directions of road signs.

"Every roadside worker deserves to make it home to their family at the end of their shift without injury," she says.

