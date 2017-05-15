BC Spicer gag goes viral

Photo: Lisa Kadonaga

Don't be surprised if, in the coming days, you happen to spot White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer peeking out from behind a bush near you. What began as a bit of whimsy on the part of a Victoria woman to poke a little lighthearted fun at Spicer's occasionally comedic foibles is now trending on social media.

Spicer has been uproariously lampooned by actress Melissa McCarthy on "Saturday Night Live" over his frequently combative discourse with journalists. And when reports surfaced last week of Spicer meeting with reporters, at night, among the bushes outside the White House, inspiration struck Lisa Kadonaga.

The reports spawned many humorous memes on Facebook, and Kadonaga, 49, says she decided that one of its bushes would make the perfect place for Spicer to hang out — so to speak.

She found a headshot of Spicer that she liked, had it blown up and printed off, placed it strategically in some lush shrubbery at a local bank, photographed the comically surreal scene, and then shared the picture with her approximately 200 Facebook friends.

Kadonaga says she figured a few people might get a laugh out of it and was "shocked" to soon find her Spicer in the bush cutout trending on Twitter as well as appearing in mainstream media across North America. She says that after fielding a veritable tsunami of requests for the picture she decided to upload it to Dropbox.com, where interest was so great that it temporarily crashed the Internet sharing site.

"It's been really odd because I just never expected to get quite this much in the way of attention, but I'm just really happy people seem to be enjoying it," she said.