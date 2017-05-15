An out of this world image

Photo: Christian Sasse A B.C. photographer's composite image of the Milky Way is gaining international attention.

A Surrey photographer's image of the Milky Way has become an internet sensation.

Christian Sasse posted his incredible photo on Twitter Wednesday, and it has since been seen and shared by millions.

“I got shocked when I woke up the next morning and I opened my Twitter, and it was ringing like crazy,” Sasse told CTV.

The image was made with a series of photos, tracking the movement of stars across the night sky.

Sasse took the pictures on a recent trip to Australia, at the Australian Astronomical Observatory. The clarity of the night sky in the Australian Outback is superior to anything in more inhabited parts of the world.

National Geographic has also published a series of Sasse's photos.

Sasse decided to create a composite image after experimenting with a time-lapse video and finding it “boring.”

