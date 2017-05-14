Missing man, head injury

Photo: Vancouver Police Department

A man suffering from a head injury is the subject of a search after he went missing Sunday afternoon.

Timothy Elias, 26, was last seen in his home on Victoria Drive near East Georgia Street at around noon on Sunday.

Elias is described as white, 6'2" tall, 165 pounds, with short, shaggy, dirty blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt with white stripes, black jeans and black Vans shoes.

He frequents Commercial Drive, Crab Park andGrandview and Victoria parks.

Elias recently suffered a head injury leading police to believe he may have an undiagnosed concussion.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Elias is asked to call 911.