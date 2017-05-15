Plans for pets during floods

Photo: Thinkstock.com The B.C. government is recommending pet owners take special precautions in case of floods.

Pet owners should be making extra plans and taking extra precautions for their furry friends, according to the provincial government, as flood concerns continue in the province.

The government warns that humans and their pets could be on their own for several days in the event of an emergency, and pets will be dependent on their human counterparts throughout the emergency.

"Preparing for your pets is just as important as preparing for the human members in your household," says a government news release.

The province has compiled a list of preparations pet owners should be considering as a precaution.

That includes:

Make a list of pet-friendly family members and contact numbers for short-term boarding, if necessary. Displaced pet owners can also check with local hotels about their pet policies (these are sometimes lifted in an emergency situation).

Prepare a pet grab-and-go bag and make sure you have everything you need for your pets for a minimum of three days, including extra supplies depending on the needs of your pet.

Prepare if you are not at home during an emergency. Provide a trusted friend or neighbour with a key and let them know where your pet grab-and-go bag is located.

Be in the know - if you use a kennel or day care, ask if they have an emergency plan. Stay up to date with your pet's medications, and check with local authorities for information about organizations or resources available during an evacuation.

Practise your plan.

Disasters can cause confusion in animals, leading to aggression or fright in pets, according to the government release.

Officials recommend pet owners add a few things to their emergency kits for their pets, including a towel with the owner's scent on it and thick gloves in case they need to handle a panicked pet.

In general, the government says people should be prepared to respond quickly, with flood waters moving fast.