Body found in vehicle

Photo: Dustin Godfrey Police arrived on the scene where a body was found inside a vehicle at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Police are investigating after a body was found in a crashed vehicle near No. 2 Road and Granville Road Sunday afternoon.

Gunshots were reportedly heard at around 3 p.m. on Sunday, leading Richmond RCMP to the area where a crashed vehicle was discovered with a single dead occupant.

The incident has been deemed a homicide by police who aren't providing any further details at this time.

The investigation has been handed over to IHIT, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the IHIT timpline at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).