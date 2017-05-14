Search for chief called off

Photo: BC Gov

The search for Cache Creek's fire chief Clayton Cassidy, believed to have been swept away during flooding, has been suspended, according to Ashcroft RCMP.

Cassidy was last seen on May 5 when he was checking water levels, and is believed to have been swept away in a swollen river. Police later said the rescue efforts had been shifted to recovery efforts, as Cassidy was presumed dead with the time passed and severity of the elements.

The RCMP file and search and rescue task will both remain open for Cassidy, but police and other agencies say they're suspending the current search efforts, but have not provided a reason for the suspension.

Search and rescue technicians from various SAR teams, Cache Creek and Ashton Volunteer fire departments and Kamloops Fire Rescue were all actively searching creek edge lines and areas downstream for signs of Cassidy, alongside numerous community volunteers, according to RCMP.

However, no sign of Cassidy has been found since his last-known sighting.