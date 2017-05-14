41717

BC  

Derelict boats cleaned up

- | Story: 197000

Residents of Oak Bay near Victoria, tired of waiting, took matters into their own hands and began cleanup of several derelict boats on Saturday.

The group began work at Cadboro Bay Beach, saying they're tired of waiting for the provincial or federal governments to do something about the eyesore.

“A derelict boat is a magnet to kids, they’re fire hazards … and it’s a blight on a beautiful part of Victoria,” Eric Dahli told CTV.

The Capital Regional District contributed about $4,000 for tipping fees.

“There’s absolutely no excuse for the mess,” said Michael Darby, who has had a barge on his waterfront since 2011.

If a boat is on private property, it becomes the owner’s responsibility, the municipality says.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

 

