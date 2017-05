Photo: CTV

Police are investigating a triple stabbing at a downtown Vancouver nightclub overnight.

The incident sent three men to hospital with serious injuries.

Shortly after 3 a.m., police responded to a stabbing at the Caprice Nightclub at 967 Granville St.

Two men were arrested a short distance away and remain in police custody.

The VPD's Major Crime Section and Forensic Identification Unit have been called to the scene.