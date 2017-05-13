42423
Recounts in two ridings

Elections BC says it has rejected four of the six requests for recounts in ridings where the outcome in this week's election was determined by less than 600 votes.

Two requests were submitted for the riding of Vancouver-False Creek, and one for Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, Courtenay-Comox, Maple Ridge-Mission, and Richmond-Queensborough.

Recounts will go ahead for Vancouver-False Creek and Courtenay-Comox and are to take place between May 22 and 24.

Recount requests are accepted if the difference between the top two candidates is 100 votes or less, or if there were errors with accepting votes, rejecting ballots or discrepancies between the ballot count and number of votes for a candidate.

Elections BC says not all requests met the 100 vote or less criteria or provided enough evidence that ballots were improperly accepted or recorded.

Applicants can still request a judicial recount up to six days after the final count is released on May 24.

