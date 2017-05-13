Woman stabbed in Golden

Photo: Contributed Police are investigating a stabbing in Golden.

Golden-Field RCMP continue to investigate a stabbing that occurred on May 8 at a local motel on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Police responded to the complaint just after 9 p.m., where it was alleged a female had been stabbed during an altercation.

The victim, a 46-year-old woman from Golden, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was released from hospital later that evening.

A 39-year-old Calgary resident has been identified as a suspect, and was arrested by police in Calgary on May 9.

“At this time we believe this was a targeted incident, in which the two parties involved were known to each other,” said Const. Spencer Lainchbury. “There were never any concerns relating to public safety.”

Police are still looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Those who have not already spoken with police can contact the Golden-Field RCMP Detachment at 250-344-2221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.