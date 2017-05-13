Sad end to search for dog

Photo: RCMP After a community-wide search for Deirdre, she was found dead Saturday morning.

A search for a missing dog in Revelstoke has come to a sad end.

A 26-year-old Alberta man crashed his Dodge Caravan on Highway 1, five kilometres east of Revelstoke on Wednesday.

The driver's dog, Deirdre, a seven-month-old black mastiff, left the vehicle after it's kennel opened in the impact.

Police put out a call to the community to keep an eye out for the missing dog, but she was was found dead Saturday morning.

A Revelstoke resident found Deirdre about one km west of the scene of the accident.

Deirdre's owner is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries in Kamloops' Royal Inland Hospital.