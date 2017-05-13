Photo: Facebook Chris Cornwell, right had his picture taken with U2 frontman, Bono.

Chris Cornwell met one of the biggest pop stars on the planet without even realizing it.

Last week, the Vancouver ferry captain was asked to pick up a VIP passenger who turned out to be U2 front man, Bono.

But it took a while for the Cornwell to realize the man who had just boarded the small False Creek Ferries vessel was the famous Irish rocker, probably because the international superstar was hidden beneath a dark hat, dark sunglasses and a dark coat.

"Honestly, I couldn't even recognize the fellow. He just blended in with the scenery just like everybody else," Cornwell said.

Before Cornwall recognized Bono, he told the singer it was a “Beautiful day” which happened to be the title of lead single off the band's 2000 album All That You Can't Leave Behind.

Once Bono removed his hat, Cornwall realized who the VIP passenger was.

After figuring it out, Cornwell nervously decided to leave the singer be – but he couldn't resist asking for a photo, which Bono happily obliged after they docked.

"He quickly took a few pictures with me and off he went," Cornwell said. "Very neat experience. Something I'll never forget."

U2 played to a packed house in Vancouver Friday night.