Long lines as U2 rocks BC

Photo: CTV Huge lineups outside BC Place led many to complain about the credit card entry system at BC Place.

U2 kicked off its world tour In Vancouver Friday, celebrating the 30-year anniversary of its beloved "Joshua Tree" album.

Lead singer Bono said it was "the city we love" during the song "New Year’s Day," the second track in a set that spanned different eras of the group, yet anchored around a full recreation of The Joshua Tree. It was the second straight tour that U2 has started in Vancouver.

The band had been in Vancouver for weeks rehearsing, with sounds of U2 leaking out of BC Place stadium and filling downtown streets. On Friday, fans were welcomed into the "concrete temple" as Bono called it.

The show began with "Sunday Bloody Sunday," the audience was on its feet pumping fists in the air.

During the song "Pride" (In the Name of Love), Bono said "Canada, don’t close your doors" in a "time of fear."

The black-clad singer would take aim again later with a "message to the USA." He incited the audience to sing along: "power of the people is stronger than the people in power," and then said, "government should fear citizens, not the other way around."

Politics aside, the Joshua Tree section formed the centrepiece of the show and had the sold-out crowd roaring.

Bono dedicated the song "Ultra Violet" (Light My Way) from "Achtung Baby" to "great women we know." During the song, images of women, including Canadians Joni Mitchell and k.d. lang, flashed across the backdrop.

Openers Mumford and Sons, meanwhile, began their set to a half-empty stadium as thousands of fans waited in long snaking lines outside the building. Fans vented on Twitter about a policy of having to show a credit card to gain entry to the stadium, which slowed the process considerably.