SPCA seizes cats

UPDATE: SAT 2:44 p.m.

Forty-six adult cats and 13 kittens were removed from a camper and trailer in Chase on Thursday, according to senior animal protection officer Kathy Woodward.

Woodward who was at the scene said the animals were without food and water, there was urine all over the place and inadequate ventilation.

"It was heartbreaking to see because there were signs of illness and injury with the cats and also several were very pregnant," she said.

The seizure was the result of an ongoing investigation, and the BC SPCA is proceeding with charges against the animal owner.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.

ORIGINAL: FRI 4:30 p.m.

Details are sparse, but dozens of felines were rescued in the Chase area on Thursday, according to the BC SPCA.

Shawn Eccles, senior manager of cruelty investigations, confirmed Friday that they executed a search warrant and seized 48 adult cats and 12 kittens.

The cats are being housed in an undisclosed location while they are cared for and tested for disease.

Eccles was unable to provide any more information at this point, but said the SPCA would likely issue a media release in the near future.

