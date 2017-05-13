42423
39499

BC  

SPCA seizes cats

- | Story: 196933

UPDATE: SAT 2:44 p.m.

Forty-six adult cats and 13 kittens were removed from a camper and trailer in Chase on Thursday, according to senior animal protection officer Kathy Woodward.

Woodward who was at the scene said the animals were without food and water, there was urine all over the place and inadequate ventilation.

"It was heartbreaking to see because there were signs of illness and injury with the cats and also several were very pregnant," she said.

The seizure was the result of an ongoing investigation, and the BC SPCA is proceeding with charges against the animal owner.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.

ORIGINAL: FRI 4:30 p.m.

Details are sparse, but dozens of felines were rescued in the Chase area on Thursday, according to the BC SPCA.

Shawn Eccles, senior manager of cruelty investigations, confirmed Friday that they executed a search warrant and seized 48 adult cats and 12 kittens.

The cats are being housed in an undisclosed location while they are cared for and tested for disease.

Eccles was unable to provide any more information at this point, but said the SPCA would likely issue a media release in the near future. 

Castanet will provide more updates on the situation as they become available.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
40303
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40931
39389
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41499


⚡Helicopter Lineman Working High Voltage Lines⚡

Must Watch
Even though he’s been trained and knows exactly what he’s doing, I would think there’s still a moment before he...
John Legend to provide prisoners with business investment
Music
John Legend has launched a new initiative aimed at providing...
Some of the most disturbing face swaps of all time
Galleries
Snapchats face swaps have transformed the humble selfie...
Some of the most disturbing face swaps of all time (2)
Galleries
Weve witnessed the terrifyingface/nose swap of a dad and his...
Mom… there’s a lynx in the house…
Must Watch
There appears to be 30 seconds missing from the end of the video...

39867