SPCA seizes 60 cats

Photo: pixabay

Details are sparse, but dozens of felines were rescued in the Chase area on Thursday, according to the BC SPCA.

Shawn Eccles, senior manager of cruelty investigations, confirmed Friday that they executed a search warrant and seized 48 adult cats and 12 kittens.

The cats are being housed in an undisclosed location while they are cared for and tested for disease.

Eccles was unable to provide any more information at this point, but said the SPCA would likely issue a media release in the near future.

Castanet will provide more updates on the situation as they become available.