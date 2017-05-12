Nicola spills its banks

Photo: CTV/Chopper 9

Overnight rain caused substantial flooding in Merritt.

Mayor Neil Menard said the Nicola River breached its bank and caused heavy flooding along two streets.

"It's pretty serious," Menard said Friday. "We've been supplying sand and bags at our civic centre. It's been going steady and is pretty hard to keep up with things. What can I say, it's a disaster."

Menard said city and fire crews are doing their best to keep the area as safe as possible, with residents also sandbagging throughout Friday morning.

The River Forecast Centre posted flood watches on waterways from the Boundary region all the way north to the Central Interior, Thompson and Shuswap.

Flood watches have also been posted for the Bulkley River in northwestern B.C., and for waterways through the northeastern corner of the province.

Storms packing as much as 60 millimetres of rain are expected over the northwest while Environment Canada said 90 millimetres of rain is forecast in the Peace and Fort Nelson regions, followed by as much as 15 millimetres on Saturday.