Trailer fire on Coquihalla

Photo: Tony Pallas A trailer has caught fire about three kilometres west of Larson Hill on Highway 5.

The rear tires of a Sutco trailer are fully engulfed in flames.

Tony Pallas passed the fire just after noon Friday and said no emergency crews were on scene yet.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, if there are injuries or how it is affecting traffic.