Trailer fire on Coquihalla

Emergency crews are heading to a trailer fire on the Coquihalla Highway 

The rear tires of a Sutco trailer are fully engulfed in flames.

Tony Pallas passed the fire just after noon Friday and said no emergency crews were on scene yet.

The incident is about three kilometres west of Larson Hill on Highway 5.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, if there are injuries or how it is affecting traffic.

