42376

BC  

Sea lion shot in face

- | Story: 196903

Animal rescuers at the Vancouver Aquarium's marine mammal centre say they're trying to save a California sea lion that was shot in the face.

The adult male, which the team named Senor Cinco after he was found on the Mexican holiday of Cinco de Mayo, was spotted on the beach at Spanish Banks, emaciated and unresponsive.

The aquarium says in a news release that it took several days to stabilize the animal, and on Tuesday a team was able to give him a full examination under a general anaesthetic where they discovered he had been shot at least twice in the face.

Dr. Martin Haulena, the aquarium's head veterinarian, says the sea lion's teeth are shattered, he is blind in one eye and the injuries indicate he's been in distress for weeks.

Haulena says it's too early to tell if Senor Cinco will be a candidate for release, but he has a long road to recovery ahead.

California sea lions breed off the coast of Southern California and the Baja Peninsula, but during non-breeding season a large number of males migrate north to B.C.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
40906
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41381
41947
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
36573


Meet the giant Lego plane, based on a real model

Must Watch
Okay, it’s not a plane made of LEGO (that’s been done) but it’s made in the same shape as 1990’s set...
Jennifer Hudson signs on as coach for U.S. The Voice after winning British show
Music
Jennifer Hudson will be joining the returning Miley Cyrus as a...
Maniac sets off 1,000 mousetraps at once — by diving onto a trampoline full of them
Must Watch
The Slow Mo Guys are going to ever greater extremes to capture...
Friday Fails – May 12, 2017
Galleries
There’s a first time for everything, including failure.
Friday Fails – May 12, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Lots of love went into the creation of this gallery.

38020