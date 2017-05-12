41783

Arrest made in shooting

Neighbours say a double shooting that sent two people to hospital in North Burnaby Thursday night is a family argument. 

Two loud gunshot blasts were heard around Sperling Avenue and Broadway around 6 p.m. before emergency responders and heavily armed officers flooded the area.

Burnaby RCMP say the victims are a man and woman but their condition has not been released.

Aerial footage from a chopper showed clothing and medical equipment in the driveway of the home. Two ambulances left the residence with a police escort.

A few hours later, a man was taken into custody at a townhouse about five kilometres away with the help of the RCMP Emergency Response Team. A Jeep was also towed away.

Police have not confirmed if the person taken into custody is the shooting suspect.

Mounties say the shooting appears targeted but is not gang related.

With files from CTV Vancouver

