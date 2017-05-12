Johnny Rockets to B.C.

Photo: Contributed The classic Johny Rockets meal

An American burger chain opening several new restaurants in B.C. this year says it will serve employees starting wage of $15 an hour.

The Johnny Rockets franchise, known for its classic burgers, fries and milkshakes, is opening locations in Victoria and Vancouver later this year.

The company says it’s offering the higher pay to keep workers with a livable wage, they also said they want to send a message to the restaurant industry.

“If you do it right, you can actually afford to pay people better,” said Lewis Gelmon, President and CEO of JR Canada Restaurant Group.

“We’d like that message to get out. If it’s important to them, you can make it happen.”

Gelmon said all employees at Johnny Rocket’s, from hosts to counter staff to cooks, will make at least $15 an hour with managers making up to $23 an hour, and all will be given medical benefits.

“They’re certainly not going to be paying for it. Our product is the best quality you can find in the industry and our costs to our customers are going to be competitive,” he said. “You’ll be able to get a hamburger, French fries and a drink for under $10.”

Johnny Rockets will open locations in Victoria at the Bay Centre and Hillside Mall, and in Vancouver on Nelson Street, between June and mid-July. Another Vancouver location is slated to open later this year.