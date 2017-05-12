Photo: Contributed Water Advisory

As a precaution due to high turbidity and incomplete filtration the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) Grindrod Water Utility, has issued a water quality advisory for customers supplied by the Grindrod Water Utility.

All customers served by the Grindrod Water Utility are being informed that due to increased turbidity in Grindrod water from spring runoff or “freshet”, the turbidity levels have exceeded 1.0 NTU in the Grindrod water distribution system. Due to this increase in turbidity the water quality is now rated as fair. This Water Quality Advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Until the Water Quality Advisory is rescinded, young children, elderly and people with a weakened immune system should use caution when using water for consumption purposes.

For customers drinking, preparing any food, preparing infant formula, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages, or brushing teeth the water should be boiled for one minute.

Customers will be notified as conditions change. If you have any questions, please contact RDNO at 250-550-3700 or check online at website at www.rdno.ca.