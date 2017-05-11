41717

BC  

Drugs found on cruise staff

- | Story: 196859

Three cruise ship employees had their shifts cut short in Vancouver Wednesday after they were found with drugs on board the ship.

The Princess Cruise vessel was set to leave for Alaska from downtown Vancouver Wednesday, but was delayed for hours when Canada Border Services Agency officers and members of the Vancouver Police Department's Canine Unit boarded the vessel.

Princess Cruises confirmed the arrests Thursday.

“Three crew members, returning to ship after being ashore, were found with narcotics and they were arrested," said Brian O'Connor, vice-president of public relations, in an email. "The delayed departure will not disrupt the itinerary."

O'Connor told CTV News none of the passengers were involved in the arrests.

The Vancouver Police Department directed all inquiries into the investigation to the CBSA, who declined to comment on the matter.

The type of drugs and quantity found is currently unknown, as is the potential charges the crew members are facing.

"The CBSA routinely conducts vessel searches – it is a regular part of officer duties," said Kristine Wu, communication officer with the CBSA.

Princess Cruises said the employees will no longer be working for the company. 

- With files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
40906
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
42079
38264
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39834


Humans can be so awkward sometimes

Galleries
Out of all the different species on the planet, humans deserve the award for awkwardness.
Humans can be so awkward sometimes (2)
Galleries
Some people’s normal day in the life will never make sense.
We are extremely jealous of this office with a desk-traversing mini racetrack
Must Watch
Would having this thing around immediately crater productivity?
Chris Pratt moved by ‘unbreakable spirit’ of patients at children’s hospital
Showbiz
Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard took some time out of filming...
ASL interpreter upstages Snoop at his own show
Must Watch
So just a heads up, this is a Snoop Dogg show. NSFW language.

38239