Drugs found on cruise staff

Three cruise ship employees had their shifts cut short in Vancouver Wednesday after they were found with drugs on board the ship.

The Princess Cruise vessel was set to leave for Alaska from downtown Vancouver Wednesday, but was delayed for hours when Canada Border Services Agency officers and members of the Vancouver Police Department's Canine Unit boarded the vessel.

Princess Cruises confirmed the arrests Thursday.

“Three crew members, returning to ship after being ashore, were found with narcotics and they were arrested," said Brian O'Connor, vice-president of public relations, in an email. "The delayed departure will not disrupt the itinerary."

O'Connor told CTV News none of the passengers were involved in the arrests.

The Vancouver Police Department directed all inquiries into the investigation to the CBSA, who declined to comment on the matter.

The type of drugs and quantity found is currently unknown, as is the potential charges the crew members are facing.

"The CBSA routinely conducts vessel searches – it is a regular part of officer duties," said Kristine Wu, communication officer with the CBSA.

Princess Cruises said the employees will no longer be working for the company.

- With files from CTV Vancouver