Cops bust loaded limo

Photo: RCMP Items seized from a limousine in Victoria.

RCMP in Victoria took 10 members of the Hells Angels into custody after what started out as a routine traffic stop.

Police said they pulled over a limousine over the weekend after witnessing the vehicle committing an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.

During the stop, police said they were able gather evidence which led to the arrest of all 10 occupants, six full patch members of the Hells Angels, and four associates.

During a search of the vehicle, a loaded handgun and several loaded magazines were seized along with suspected cocaine, marijuana, other suspected controlled substance in tablets, and cash.

All 10 were eventually released from custody. Three of those individuals were released on a promise to appear in court on August 10, 2017.

A detailed report to Crown Counsel will be forwarded for consideration of multiple criminal charges.