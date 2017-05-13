42423
Landslides: what to know

Provincial authorities say due to heavy rainfall and snowmelt, soils at mid and upper elevations are highly saturated, which increases the risk of landslides.

Residents are reminded to stay as far away from flood waters as possible, and livestock owners are strongly encouraged to review emergency relocation plans.

Key warning signs for a potential landslide may include:

  • Abnormally dirty water
  • Accumulation of large logs or debris
  • Sudden changes in stream flow or volume
  • Changes in water from clear to dirty
  • Rapid accumulation of sediment along flat creek sections
  • Falling rocks, boulders or sliding soil may indicate a larger landslide.

If you hear a faint rumbling sound that increases in volume or unusual sounds such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together, leave the area immediately. Once you have reached safety, call 1-800-663-3456 to report the situation. If you are caught in a landslide with no option to evacuate, curl in a tight ball and protect your head.

Livestock owners should consider:

  • Having a plan for animals, making sure enough food, water, shelter, and veterinary supplies are available
  • Identifying other sites or famers where livestock can safely be relocated outside of the evacuation area
  • Identifying available transportation avenues and be in possession of appropriate livestock ID for movement
  • Contact the Emergency Operations Centre to request information about relocating livestock if needed
  • Making arrangements for pets and hobby animals in the event they cannot go to the same shelter as their owners
  • Informing the Emergency Operations Centre that relocation is in process.

In the Central Okanagan, West Kelowna veterinarian Dr. Oz has extended an open offer to take in or help relocate animals and pets displaced by flooding. He can be reached at 250-769-9109.

