Recount in 9-vote victory

Elections BC says the Liberal candidate in the Courtenay-Comox riding on Vancouver Island has requested a recount after losing to the NDP candidate by nine votes in Tuesday's provincial election.

Andrew Watson says a recount request has been received from Jim Benninger, who received 10,049 votes to 10,058 for the NDP's Ronna-Rae Leonard.

Watson says in a news release that the recount will be conducted between May 22 and 24 as part of the final tally of ballots cast in the riding.

The request for a recount was filed on the basis that the top two candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes.

The B.C. Liberal party won 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Green party took three seats on Tuesday, but 176,000 absentee ballots are yet to be counted and there were several close races that could still change hands.

