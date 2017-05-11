41717
More evacs in Lower Nicola

The Lower Nicola Indian Band reports five residences near Guichon Creek have been evacuated.

Those homes are on Fyall Road.

The measure was taken protectively as increased rain and spring melt run are seeing water levels rise.

So far, no structures have been impacted by flood waters, though there is some flooding on the surrounding land. Riprap works are in progress as further protective measures.

Five residences in the Zoht Indian Reserve  No. 4 also remain under evacuation as a precaution against flooding of Mill Creek. Again, no structures have been impacted.

The evacuated residents are being housed by Emergency Social Services and the LNIB Emergency Operations Centre.

Meanwhile, the Rocky Pines neighbourhood on the west side of Guichon Creek has been placed on evacuation alert against the possibility of a bridge over the creek being comprised and the residents there isolated. There is a boil-water advisory in that neighbourhood as a precautionary measure due to the location of the pumphouse near Guichon Creek’s rising waters.

The Mamit Lake dam has been assessed by structural engineers and is sound.

The dam’s spillway concrete weir suffered some erosion by recent high water flows and is being repaired. Additionally, the catwalk over the spillway was damaged and is being removed so as not to suffer any further damage from debris during the high water flow.

