Home burns twice in a day

UPDATE: 6:45 p.m.

A second fire broke out in an East Vancouver home Thursday, hours after the first one.

A cigarette started the first fire in the basement suite just after midnight.

Firefighters doused the flames, but the fire reignited about 2 p.m., after the home had been boarded up.

Smoke billowed from the home, and flames started showing through the roof.

ORIGINAL: 9:30 a.m.

Two people suffered smoke inhalation in an East Vancouver basement suite fire, early Thursday.

Flames were shooting from windows at the home near East 16th Avenue and Rupert Street and spread into the upper floor.

The upstairs tenant helped the downstairs resident out of the home safely.

The basement was gutted in the blaze, and the main floor also suffered fire and water damage.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Report a Typo


