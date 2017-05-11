41717

BC  

River warnings issued

- | Story: 196781

Residents across much of British Columbia are preparing for another round of severe flooding, and now those living along several waterways in northeastern and northwestern parts of the province are also watching river levels.

The River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for the Bulkley Valley and the Peace region.

Environment Canada warns storms packing up to 70 millimetres of rain will arrive by Friday and drop a further 20 to 30 mm by Saturday.

In the already flood-hammered Southern Interior, a flood watch is in place for the Salmon River in the Shuswap, while high streamflow advisories cover most waterways across the southern and southeastern parts of the province.

Along with hundreds still on evacuation order across southern B.C., another 439 properties were placed on evacuation alert Wednesday just north of Kelowna, adding to the nearly 600 placed on alert a night earlier.

Recent warm weather, rapid melting of heavy snowpacks and rain last weekend, coupled with another storm expected to hit later today, has prompted emergency officials to warn of the possibility of severe flooding and widespread evacuations.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
40906
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39504
38264
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41318


Guy steals a bait car to get on TV

Must Watch
We’re quite amazed at the casualness he takes into committing grand theft auto.
Daily Dose – May 11, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll be shocked at what you see in today’s Daily...
Daily Dose – May 11, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
It’s best to grab a pint while viewing The Tango too…
Kelly Clarkson tapped for American Idol judging role – report
Music
Kelly Clarkson is reportedly top choice to join the new judging...
Sometimes zoo signs are even more interesting than the animals
Galleries
Go to the zoo for the animals, stay for the signs.

38470