Photo: Contributed

Worksafe BC and the BC Coroners Service are investigating a fatal workplace accident Wednesday afternoon in West Vancouver.

Police say a worker was thrown from an excavator when it accidentally overturned while working at the top of a steep slope.

It happened at a construction site on Chippendale Road shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Police say the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.