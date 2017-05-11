Dog bolts from crash scene

42092
Police in Revelstoke are asking for the public's help to locate a dog that bolted from the scene of a crash near the city on Wednesday.

The dog ran from the scene of the single-vehicle crash just before 1:30 p.m., five kilometres east of Revelstoke, near the Trans-Canada Highway. Its kennel is believed to have opened in the impact.

Police say a witness saw the Dodge Caravan lose control, hit the ditch and roll over. The crash briefly closed down the highway.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Alberta, was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops in serious condition.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The seven-month-old black mastiff is wearing a red collar and is named Deirdre.

Anyone who sees the dog is asked to call Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

